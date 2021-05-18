Supermodel Naomi Campbell Announces Birth of Daughter
SURPRISE
Naomi Campbell has announced the birth of her daughter, sharing the surprise news on Tuesday. “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” the 50-year-old wrote in an Instagram post. “So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love.”
The British supermodel also gave a little peak of the newborn, uploading a photo of her hand holding the infant’s tiny feet, as fans and other celebrities congratulated her. Campbell’s mother Valerie Morris-Campbell celebrated the news, writing, “I’m beyond thrilled as I’ve waited a long time to be grandmother.”
This is Campbell’s first child, previously telling The Evening Standard that thanks to medical innovations she could have a family on her own time schedule. “I think about having children all the time,” she said in 2017, while also admitting she has thought about adoption. “But now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want.”