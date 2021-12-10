CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Supply Chain, Consumer Demand, Housing Contribute to Fastest Inflation in 40 Years

    GONNA COST YOU

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Reuters

    The Consumer Price Index jumped by 6.8 percent over November in what has been the swiftest increase of inflation since 1982. Analysts told The New York Times they blame supply chain disruptions, consumer demand tied to the pandemic, and skyrocketing housing costs. The spike won’t be good news for the White House which has struggled to bring the economy back online after the devastating effects of pandemic lockdowns including changing consumer needs and the rapid halt of some factory production.

    Read it at The New York Times