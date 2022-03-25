Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Out of Hospital After Infection

CHEAT SHEET
    Corbin Bolies

    Breaking News Reporter

    Drew Angerer/Getty

    Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been released from the hospital, the high court said in a statement Friday. His release came a week after he was first admitted to the hospital for an infection with “flu-like symptoms,” though his transfer was only disclosed two days later and the Supreme Court released no updates on his condition throughout. A spokesperson for the court said Thomas’ infection was not COVID-related, though he had been vaccinated and boosted against the virus, and he had been receiving antibiotics through an IV. Thomas missed a week of oral arguments, though the spokesperson said he would contribute to the decisions through transcripts, audios, and briefs.

