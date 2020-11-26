Supreme Court Strikes Down New York COVID Occupancy Limits on Churches in 5-4 Ruling

The Supreme Court ruled against New York’s restrictions on religious gatherings late Wednesday, issuing an injunction that blocked occupancy limits on religious institutions set by Gov. Andrew Cuomo at 10 people in places with dire coronavirus spread and 25 in less severe ones, no matter the seating capacity of a building. Five justices wrote in the majority opinion that the limitations violated the First Amendment and would “single out houses of worship for especially harsh treatment.” The Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn and a coalition of synagogues, individuals, and other Jewish organizations brought the complaints that led to the decision. Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the newest on the bench, cast the deciding vote for the majority. Lawyers for the state said the restrictions had been dialed back since the case began. Chief Justice John Roberts dissented, as did Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.
