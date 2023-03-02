Suspect From 1983 Murder Kills Himself After Interview With Detective
An Oregon man killed himself last month after detectives interviewed him in connection to a homicide from 1983, the Washington County Sheriff's Office revealed Wednesday. Randal “Randy” McEvers, 70, was found dead on Feb. 8. Detectives had been probing McEvers as a suspect in the death of his wife, Nancy, who died by a gunshot wound to the head that McEvers—who called 911—told deputies was self-inflicted. Investigators determined later that year that the shooting wasn't a suicide, but abandoned the homicide case by August over a lack of new leads. The case went cold until last year, when detectives gave the evidence another look and interviewed 20 people. The Oregonian reported that McEvers became a suspect and deputies were handing it over to prosecutors around the time he took his own life.