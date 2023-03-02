CHEAT SHEET
    Suspect From 1983 Murder Kills Himself After Interview With Detective

    Josh Fiallo

    Breaking News Reporter

    Deputies say an Oregon man killed himself last month just as they probed him as a suspect in the murder of his wife in 1983.

    An Oregon man killed himself last month after detectives interviewed him in connection to a homicide from 1983, the Washington County Sheriff's Office revealed Wednesday. Randal “Randy” McEvers, 70, was found dead on Feb. 8. Detectives had been probing McEvers as a suspect in the death of his wife, Nancy, who died by a gunshot wound to the head that McEvers—who called 911—told deputies was self-inflicted. Investigators determined later that year that the shooting wasn't a suicide, but abandoned the homicide case by August over a lack of new leads. The case went cold until last year, when detectives gave the evidence another look and interviewed 20 people. The Oregonian reported that McEvers became a suspect and deputies were handing it over to prosecutors around the time he took his own life.

