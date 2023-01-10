Suspect Nabbed After Sixth New Mexico Politician’s Home Hit by Gunfire
‘RATTLING’
A man suspected in connection with a string of shootings at the homes or offices of a half-dozen New Mexico elected officials was in custody on unrelated charges on Monday, Albuquerque authorities said. Harold Medina, the police department chief, said at a press conference that a gun used in at least one of the shooting incidents had also been recovered. Few details were immediately available about the suspect, whom police Chief Harold Medina said was a man under 50. He added that investigators are concerned about damaging an ongoing probe. “We are still trying to link and see which cases are related and which cases are not related,” Medina said. Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller added that officials were “worried and concerned that these are connected and possibly politically motivated.” No one was injured in the shootings, which began in December and took place at the homes of two county commissioners, a state senator, and the state House Speaker-elect, as well as at the former campaign office of the state’s now-attorney general and the office of another state senator. “These are individuals who participate in democracy, whether we agree with them or not,” Mr. Keller said. “And that’s why this act of violence, I think, has been so rattling for so many people.”