Suspected ‘Bling Bishop’ Robber Shot Dead by U.S. Marshals: Report
GUNNED DOWN
A suspect wanted in connection with the robbery of $1 million worth of jewelry from Brooklyn’s so-called “Bling Bishop” was fatally shot by U.S. marshals as they tried to take him into custody Wednesday, according to a report. Shamar Leggette, 41, was in a New Jersey hotel room when law enforcement tried to arrest him, WNBC reports. A woman also in the room surrendered but Leggette then came out and began shooting at the deputy marshals, who returned fire, law enforcement sources told the TV station. Leggette was allegedly one of the three gunmen who swiped valuables from Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead during a livestreamed sermon in July 2022, the sources added. Two other suspects were arrested and charged over the robbery in September 2022. “I was angry, but I forgive him,” Miller-Whitehead said in an Instagram video on Wednesday after news of Leggette’s death, also extending an offer to Leggette’s family to eulogize him “free of charge.”