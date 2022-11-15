Napa Valley Wine Mogul Booked on Gun and Drug Charges
ALL WINED UP
A prominent member of the family empire behind the massive Sutter Home wines brand was arrested by the Napa County Sheriff’s Department after deputies found 11 firearms—including an AR-15 assault-style rifle with a pistol grip and collapsible stock—in his two residences, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Tuesday. Carlo Trinchero, who oversees the Trinchero Family Estates high-end portfolio of labels, was taken into custody Nov. 11 following a traffic stop, according to the Chronicle. Trinchero, who in 2015 was named to Forbes magazine’s 30 Under 30 list for the food and beverage category, is prohibited from owning any guns due to a 2017 domestic violence conviction. Deputies also seized a small amount of meth from Trinchero’s car, per the Chronicle. He was booked on four counts of illegal gun and drug possession, and released the same day on $50,000 bond, according to sheriff’s records.