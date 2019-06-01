‘Swiss Army Man’ Producer Drops Film Project Over Georgia Abortion Law

Miranda Bailey, the indie producer behind Sundance Film Festival breakout Swiss Army Man, resigned from her new drama Time Capsule in protest of Georgia’s latest abortion bill, which would ban the procedure after six weeks of gestation. Variety exclusively reports that Bailey dropped the project, though she was the only credited producer attached to it. The film was set to shoot on location in the southern state in just one month. It was written by Erwann Marshall and Chad Fifer and is expected to feature Deadpool actress Brianna Hildebrand and One Day at a Time actor Todd Grinnell.