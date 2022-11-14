Syrian Woman Wearing ‘New York’ Shirt Arrested in Deadly Istanbul Attack
CAUGHT
A woman has been arrested and several people detained in connection to the deadly terror attack in Istanbul on Sunday that killed at least six people. Turkish officials immediately blamed Kurdish militants on Monday, but did not discount that the attack could have also been inspired or carried out by the Islamic State, according to Reuters. The suspected bomber, a Syrian woman named Ahlam Albashir, was reportedly seen placing an explosive on a flower bed shortly before it detonated. She was arrested in a raid in Istanbul’s Kucukcekmece district. She was seen on local television wearing a ‘New York’ shirt as police removed her from a home. The attack is the first in several years, but calls to mind a string of terror attacks that killed scores of people over the last decade.