Florida Cops: Baby Died After Mom Left Him in the Car Outside Work
An 11-month-old baby died after being left in a parked vehicle “for an extended period of time” on Tuesday, police in Tallahassee said. As WCTV reported, police found the infant in the parking lot of Big Bend Hospice, where his mother works. According to police, the mother inadvertently left her son in the car when she entered the building, only to find him unresponsive at the end of her shift. He was declared dead at the scene. Police have not made any arrests and an investigation is ongoing as the department awaits the results of an autopsy. Earlier this month, a three-year-old boy died after being locked in a vehicle in Miami Gardens on a sweltering day.