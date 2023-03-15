Tampa Bay Buccaneers Set Up Post-Brady Quarterback Battle: Report
RAMMING IT HOME
To mix sports metaphors—another fighter has entered the ring in the scrap to replace Tom Brady. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield to a one-year, $8.5-million deal on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. The agreement pits Mayfield against Kyle Trask, the team’s only other quarterback and a former 2021 second-round draft pick. Sources confirmed Mayfield’s Tampa deal to both ESPN and NFL Network. Mayfield, 27, just wrapped up his fifth season in the league with the Los Angeles Rams, his third team after the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers. He has racked up 69 starts, 102 touchdowns, and 64 interceptions over the course of his career so far. Trask, 25, has no starts, touchdowns, or interceptions, and completed just three of nine passes backing up Brady this season. But he did receive a vote of confidence from Jason Licht, the team’s general manager, earlier this year.