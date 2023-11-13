Taylor Swift Begs Fans Not to Throw Things on Stage
‘FREAKS ME OUT’
Taylor Swift politely asked her fans at a show in Argentina on Sunday night if they could not throw stuff on stage. The pop star took a moment during the “Evermore” segment of her “Eras Tour” show in Buenos Aires to address the phenomenon that has had a weird vogue this year—sometimes with violent consequences. “Just because communication means having gentle, healthy boundaries, it really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on the stage,” Swift said. “Because if it’s on the stage then a dancer can trip on it.” She went on to add: “I love that you brought presents and that is so nice, but just can you please not throw them on the stage. I love you so much.” Her comments come after singer Bebe Rexha needed stitches in June after an audience member hit her in the face with a lobbed phone—the same month country star Kelsea Ballerini was also struck by a thrown object at one of her shows.