Taylor Swift: Trump is ‘Well Aware’ Americans Don’t Want Him as President
‘VOTE EARLY’
Taylor Swift has waded into politics again, blasting President Trump in a Saturday tweet that accused him of “blatantly” cheating in his re-election bid. Trump admitted to withholding federal funds from the U.S. Postal Service Thursday in an effort to dismantle mail-in voting. “Trump’s calculated dismantling of USPS proves one thing clearly: He is WELL AWARE that we do not want him as our president,” Swift wrote. “He’s chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power.” Swift encouraged her followers to “vote early” and to “request a ballot early” in a subsequent tweet. Swift had long avoided making political statements in an effort to avoid alienating fans, but has emerged as a louder voice in politics since endorsing a Democratic Tennessee state senate candidate in late 2018.