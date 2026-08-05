‘Ted Lasso’ Star Reveals Secret Marriage to Co-Star’s Ex-Driver

An investigation has been launched after two planes nearly collided at Australia’s largest airport. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau said it is looking into an incident that occurred on July 27 after air traffic control gave clearance for a Boeing 737 Qantas flight from Canberra to cross between runways at Sydney Airport. However, at the same time another Qantas plane, a Bombardier DHC-8 coming in from Queenstown, New Zealand, was preparing to land. The ATSB said the air traffic crew stopped the Boeing 737 before it entered the runway, allowing the second Qantas aircraft to carry out its landing roll. There were no injuries, and both were able to continue normal ground operations without any further incident. Video taken at the scene shows the moment the two planes came within a matter of feet of each other while both on the runway. ATSB attributed the close call to a “breakdown of co-ordination.” Qantas said it will be assisting the ATSB as part of the investigation, while insisting that both flight crews were following air traffic control instructions at the time.
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- 1Two Planes Dodge Collision in Runway Near-MissCLOSE CALLThe incident at Sydney Airport is under investigation.
- 2Huge Problem With Trump’s ‘Voluntary’ Deportations ExposedCAPTIVE AUDIENCELeaked figures show Project Homecoming signs up deportees in 40 ICE lockups—but brands their departures “voluntary.”
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperBACK TO SCHOOL ESSENTIALWhether you’re looking for back-to-school essentials or just trying to level up your note-taking at the office, Remarkable’s Paper Pure is the ultimate upgrade.
- 3Legendary Jockey Dead at 52 After Health Issue‘TOO SOON’Robby Albarado rode in over 34,000 races in his career and won the Preakness twice.
- 4Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Scary Mid-Air CollisionRUSSIAN TO CONCLUSIONS?It is the latest in a series of strange incidents in Europe since the start of the war in Ukraine.
Shop with ScoutedThis Wellness Shot Gives Your Liver Some Well-Deserved TLCDAILY DOSEThe daily wellness shot helps reduce bloating, improve regularity, and boost energy while protecting the liver from toxins.
- 5Concert Canceled Days Before Legendary Rock Band to PerformALL OUT OF LUCKThe abrupt cancellation happened two days before they were supposed to hit the stage.
- 6Carson Daly Replaced on ‘The Voice’ After 15 YearsNEW VOICEThe celebrity replacement host is part of a show-wide rebrand.
- 7Airline Pilot‘s Shocking Secret Luggage Caught on CameraHIGH FLIERThe pilot was arrested after authorities discovered what was in his bag.
- 8‘Ted Lasso’ Star Reveals Marriage to Co-Star’s Ex-DriverBIG REVEALJuno Temple asked permission from Hannah Waddingham before kicking off the romance.
Shop with ScoutedLola’s Faux Fur Throws Really Are the Softest Blankets EverCOZY UPThe premium faux fur blankets are not just super soft—they’re machine-washable, shed-proof, and designed to last.
- 9Influencer Shot Dead in Livestream HorrorSHOCK ATTACKThe content creator had more than half a million followers on TikTok.
- 10Music Icon, 83, Abruptly Cancels Concert Minutes Before ShowNO SHOWThe “Copacabana” singer had previously postponed the show after undergoing surgery for lung cancer.
Roughly half of migrants signed up to Donald Trump’s “voluntary” self-deportation program were recruited once they were already in ICE custody, leaked figures show. PunchUp, the Daily Beast’s investigative Substack, has spent months investigating Salus Worldwide Solutions—the scandal-ridden contractor behind the Department of Homeland Security’s Project Homecoming initiative, which pays migrants $2,600 plus a one-way flight to leave the country. Axios first reported the numbers, and that Salus case managers are in place across 40 detention facilities. About 132,000 have already left the U.S., with 70,000 more queued up, under what Salus describes as a “humane” alternative to shackled removals. In a July 13 letter to Rep. Bennie Thompson, Salus boss William Walters III wrote that the scheme cuts detention stays “from months to days.” The leaked figures come as Secretary Markwayne Mullin faces mounting pressure over the project. Thompson wrote to Mullin, demanding that he “take immediate action to stop this wasteful and corrupt spending” and cancel the deal outright after the DHS secretary threw Salus a $200 million lifeline in May. The contract is being recompeted. A DHS spokesperson said, “Project Homecoming remains a cornerstone of President Trump’s immigration enforcement success. The underlying Project Homecoming support contract, Comprehensive Support to Removal Operations (CSRO) Support Services, has been solicited for recompete. It is inappropriate to comment further until the CSRO Support Services contract proposal and award process has been completed.”
Tom Latchem exposes the secrets, scandals, and stories that powerful people and institutions want to keep under wraps. Follow all of his reporting at PunchUp on Substack.
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Whether for college, at the office, or just daily life, unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. The brand’s Remarkable Paper Pure is its latest model, allowing users to experience the feel of taking notes with old-fashioned pen and paper, with modern upgrades like Google and Microsoft integration, AI summary functionality, handwriting conversion, and so much more.
The Paper Pure is designed with a 10.3-inch screen, a three-week battery life on a single charge, and a super-crisp black-and-white canvas display. Writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper feels just like writing on paper, with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.
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Former jockey Robby Albarado died on Tuesday at the age of 52. The Lafayette, Louisiana, native was hospitalized for the days leading up to his death due to a procedure to insert a stent to alleviate a blockage near his heart, according to trainer Kenny McPeek. According to a spokesperson from Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, the track was informed of his death by his friends and family members. “Saying goodbye to someone who left us too soon is extremely difficult,” said Mike Anderson, the president of Churchill Downs. “We extend our deepest condolences to his family and numerous friends.” Best known for his 2007 Preakness and Breeders’ Cup Classic victories with his horse, Curlin, the two-time Breeders’ Cup winner had 5,222 total wins out of 34,000 races in his career, from which he accumulated a total of over $221 million. Curlin was named horse of the year twice. Albarado was married to Paige Albarado, with whom he had a son. He was previously married to Kimber Albarado, with whom he had three children.
A cargo plane was forced to make an emergency landing after colliding with an object shortly after takeoff. Investigators in Germany are trying to determine whether the collision on Wednesday is connected to a drone found nearby at Leipzig-Halle airport the previous night. The DHL jet hit the unidentified object as it took off from the airport, forcing it to make an emergency landing in Hanover and causing several other flights to be rerouted. Newspaper Bild reported that the plane had minor damage to its nose. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, Leipzig-Halle has become a key base for Kyiv’s Antonov Airlines fleet. On Tuesday night, a drone was also spotted near an Antonov transport plane, according to German News agency DPA. Security sources said the quadcopter drone was carrying explosives. “We’ve got plans for cases like this, and we’ll try to make sure that the influence on our customers will be as low as possible,” said DHL boss Tobias Meyer. It is just the latest in a series of strange incidents across Europe since the start of the war in Ukraine, which has included drones and mysterious fires.
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When it comes to liver-focused supplements, many of us assume they’re only for recovering from a hangover or for people who drink heavily (or at least frequently). But alcohol is just one small part of the equation. Your liver is responsible for hundreds of essential functions, including filtering waste products from the blood, processing nutrients, supporting metabolism, and producing bile. This digestive fluid helps break down fats and absorb fat-soluble vitamins. When bile secretion or liver function is less than optimal, digestion can suffer, possibly contributing to symptoms like bloating, gastrointestinal discomfort, and sluggishness.
In other words, whether you drink alcohol or not, your liver could probably use a little extra TLC—especially if you’re dealing with persistent digestive issues such as bloating, irregularity, or stomach discomfort. Vitamin Shoppe is celebrating Wellness Month this August, with a slew of products formulated to support your liver (along with digestion and metabolism). Still, our favorite is Dose For Your Liver’s liquid supplement.
Dose For Your Liver has earned the nickname “liquid gold” for good reason. The daily wellness shot is formulated with science-backed ingredients traditionally associated with liver health, including turmeric, milk thistle, dandelion, and ginger. The formula also contains bioflavonoids and other plant compounds designed to support healthy liver function, digestion, and metabolism. Plus, it actually tastes good. The bright, citrusy flavor reminds me of the SunnyD “orange drink” I grew up on, minus the artificial ingredients and sugar overload. Instead, you’re getting a concentrated mixture of botanicals with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that may help support the body’s natural detoxification processes and general digestive health.
If you’re looking to give your liver (and, by extension, your digestive system) a little extra support without adding yet another capsule to your supplement routine, Dose For Your Liver offers a convenient way to combine several popular wellness ingredients into one surprisingly delicious daily shot. Grab a bottle (or two) on sale at The Vitamin Shoppe this month.
Rock music duo Air Supply was set to perform in Fresno, California, but event organizers canceled the concert two days before the event. The show was set for Thursday at the Save Mart Center, alongside the Little River Band, before the venue made the announcement on social media. “Unfortunately, the event has been canceled by the event organizer. Refund information can be found in link in bio,” the venue wrote. While an official reason was not provided, fans in the comments speculated that low-ticket sales drove the cancellation. “ya, there was no way they were going to sell that many tickets,” one user said. “So you’re saying… you’re cutting off our Air Supply?” another fan joked. Tickets will be completely refunded within 14 to 21 days. The Australian duo was formed in 1975 and achieved global success, with their best-known hits including “All Out of Love,” “Making Love Out of Nothing at All,” and the chart-topper “The One That You Love.” The band has not made any comments on the cancellation but is expected to perform in Hawaii on August 11, 13, 15, and 16 at the Blue Note venue.
Keke Palmer is officially taking over as host of The Voice, ending Carson Daly’s 15-year run as the face of NBC’s singing competition. Palmer, 32, announced the news in a social media video shared Tuesday. “That’s right. It’s true. I’m hosting The Voice. I’ll see you guys there,” she said. The network confirmed she will host The Voice: Celebrity, a new spin-off set to premiere in 2027. The special season will feature actors, musicians, influencers, athletes, comedians and reality TV stars competing to become the franchise’s first celebrity champion. Queen Latifah and country singer Riley Green will return as coaches, while Joe Jonas joins the panel for the first time. Daly, 53, will step away after hosting every season since the show debuted in 2011. According to The Sun, the longtime host decided not to return because of scheduling conflicts with his anchor role on the Today show and because he wants to spend more time with his family. Season 30, still hosted by Daly, is scheduled to premiere this September.
A pilot accused of smuggling 70,114 ecstasy pills in his plane also allegedly tested positive for several substances when he was arrested. The Malaysia Airlines employee, 39, was arrested last Tuesday after authorities say they found him with 57 pounds of illegal drugs at Soekarno–Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Indonesia, after flight MH272, with 170 passengers onboard, landed from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Malaysia’s Directorate General of Customs and Excise released a video on Friday showing the man, known only by his initial, MS, passing through customs before being searched by officers. A social media post with the footage said that when they did so, they “also seized a small bottle of urine, suspected of being prepared to falsify urine test results if required during the investigation.” Indonesian National Police said he had been promised the equivalent of $12,200 to take the drugs to Jakarta. According to INP, airport Customs and Excise boss Hengky Tomuan Parlindungan Aritonang said: “The pilot tested positive for MDMA, ecstasy, methamphetamine and cocaine in his urine test. This means he likely used drugs while flying to Indonesia.” “Malaysia Airlines wishes to reiterate that it does not tolerate any form of misconduct and is currently undertaking an internal review of the matter,” it told the Associated Press.
‘Ted Lasso’ Star Reveals Secret Marriage to Co-Star’s Ex-Driver
Juno Temple announced on Tuesday that she and Michal Szymanski, the Polish-born ex-driver of her Ted Lasso co-star Hannah Waddington, secretly wed. “I got married,” Temple, 37, said on TFI Unplugged, while promoting the fourth season of the Apple TV series. Temple remained mum about wedding details, other than they swapped vows within the past “two years.” She also dished that that pair - who made their red carpet debut in May 2022 - also own a home together. Temple, who plays model Keely Jones, met Szymanski during the show’s second season in 2021. Waddington said during the interview of Temple, “She said, ‘Can I ask him on a date?’ I said, ‘Yes you can’. He was my driver. They are the greatest oxygen to each other in the universe.” She added that she cheekily told Szymasnki, “Look after my girl or I will punch you square in the face.” relationship.
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There are plenty of purchases I’ve justified over the years in the name of “self-care,” but few have delivered quite as much immediate gratification as my Lola Blanket. Whether you’re settling in for a TV marathon, reading in bed, cuddling with your partner (or, more realistically in my case, your pet), or just trying to survive an overzealous air conditioner in the middle of summer, a great throw blanket is one of those everyday luxuries we often overlook. Lola Blankets have very much earned their reputation as the internet’s favorite blanket, and after wrapping yourself in one, it’s not exactly hard to understand why.
Dubbed the “softest blanket ever,” the brand’s premium faux-fur throws have amassed more than 30,000 five-star reviews, making them among the most beloved blankets online. Available in an impressive range of colors, patterns, and four different sizes (along with weighted and pet-friendly versions), there’s a Lola Blanket for just about every sofa, bed, and perpetually chilly person. The ultra-soft blankets strike that rare balance of looking elevated enough to leave draped over your couch while still being the blanket everyone instinctively reaches for the second they sit down.
Of course, softness is only part of their appeal. Unlike many faux-fur throws that require delicate care (or immediately look worse after one wash), Lola Blankets are machine washable, stain-resistant, and built to withstand everyday life. That makes them especially ideal for homes with kids, pets, or anyone who’s been known to enjoy dinner, wine, or an entire sleeve of cookies on the couch (*shamefully raising my hand*).
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A Mexican social media influencer was gunned down while live-streaming on TikTok after two men on a motorbike pulled up outside a fast food restaurant and opened fire. César Gastélum, a comedy content creator with nearly 600,000 TikTok followers, was livestreaming with two friends Tuesday evening in Tres Ríos, Culiacán, when the two helmeted men approached. Video reviewed by Reuters appeared to show the motorcycle’s driver firing directly at Gastélum. Gastélum and his friends were wearing bright orange coats and bags often used by delivery drivers, leading local media to report that police initially believed the victim was a delivery driver before officials confirmed his identity. Police and forensic experts later sealed off the area to examine cartridge casings and CCTV footage. The attackers fled the scene, and no arrests have been made. It remains unclear whether Gastélum had received any threats before the shooting. The killing echoed the fatal May 2025 shooting of 23-year-old beauty influencer Valeria Márquez, who was also attacked while livestreaming on TikTok. Gastélum’s death comes as violence grips Sinaloa, where rival organized crime factions have battled since September 2024.
Veteran singer Barry Manilow canceled his show in Lexington, Kentucky, minutes before he was due to take the stage at Rupp Arena on Tuesday night. The 83-year-old “Copacabana” singer announced on X that his concert would be rescheduled, with the announcement coming only 41 minutes before the scheduled start time. “Due to unforeseen circumstances tonight’s show in Lexington has been rescheduled,” Manilow wrote. It’s not clear why the show was canceled. Rupp Arena said that “all previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new date once it is announced.” Tuesday’s concert had already been postponed once. It was originally scheduled for March 9 but was delayed after the legendary performer underwent surgery for lung cancer. In June, the Grammy Award-winning singer told ABC News’ Good Morning America that he feared his voice wouldn’t return following his cancer diagnosis. “I did my first sound check about a month ago and I didn’t sound like me at all. I just couldn’t believe that it’s over,” he said. “That is really upsetting. Because I don’t want it to stop.” Manilow has since revealed that he is cancer-free and said he “can’t wait” to return to the stage if he is able to sing. He is currently scheduled to perform his next concert on Wednesday in Cincinnati, Ohio.