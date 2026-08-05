Music Icon, 83, Abruptly Cancels Concert Minutes Before Show
Veteran singer Barry Manilow canceled his show in Lexington, Kentucky, minutes before he was due to take the stage at Rupp Arena on Tuesday night. The 83-year-old “Copacabana” singer announced on X that his concert would be rescheduled, with the announcement coming only 41 minutes before the scheduled start time. “Due to unforeseen circumstances tonight’s show in Lexington has been rescheduled,” Manilow wrote. It’s not clear why the show was canceled. Rupp Arena said that “all previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new date once it is announced.” Tuesday’s concert had already been postponed once. It was originally scheduled for March 9 but was delayed after the legendary performer underwent surgery for lung cancer. In June, the Grammy Award-winning singer told ABC News’ Good Morning America that he feared his voice wouldn’t return following his cancer diagnosis. “I did my first sound check about a month ago and I didn’t sound like me at all. I just couldn’t believe that it’s over,” he said. “That is really upsetting. Because I don’t want it to stop.” Manilow has since revealed that he is cancer-free and said he “can’t wait” to return to the stage if he is able to sing. He is currently scheduled to perform his next concert on Wednesday in Cincinnati, Ohio.