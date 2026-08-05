Veteran singer Barry Manilow canceled his show in Lexington, Kentucky, minutes before he was due to take the stage at Rupp Arena on Tuesday night. The 83-year-old “Copacabana” singer announced on X that his concert would be rescheduled, with the announcement coming only 41 minutes before the scheduled start time. “Due to unforeseen circumstances tonight’s show in Lexington has been rescheduled,” Manilow wrote. It’s not clear why the show was canceled. Rupp Arena said that “all previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new date once it is announced.” Tuesday’s concert had already been postponed once. It was originally scheduled for March 9 but was delayed after the legendary performer underwent surgery for lung cancer. In June, the Grammy Award-winning singer told ABC News’ Good Morning America that he feared his voice wouldn’t return following his cancer diagnosis. “I did my first sound check about a month ago and I didn’t sound like me at all. I just couldn’t believe that it’s over,” he said. “That is really upsetting. Because I don’t want it to stop.” Manilow has since revealed that he is cancer-free and said he “can’t wait” to return to the stage if he is able to sing. He is currently scheduled to perform his next concert on Wednesday in Cincinnati, Ohio.
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- 1Music Icon, 83, Abruptly Cancels Concert Minutes Before ShowNO SHOWThe “Copacabana” singer had previously postponed the show after undergoing surgery for lung cancer.
- 2Rogue AI Pretended to Be Real Humans in Jaw-Dropping HackRISE OF THE MACHINESTesters warn Anthropic’s agent engaged in a level of “autonomy and deception” never seen before.
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- 3Musk’s Rocket Crashes Into the Moon at 5,400 MPHROCKET SHOCKScientists determined that the SpaceX debris was on a collision course with the moon.
- 4Marine One in White House Incident With Trump on BoardPROTOCOL BREACHThe protocol breach involved air traffic controllers at a nearby airport.
Shop with ScoutedThis Wellness Shot Gives Your Liver Some Well-Deserved TLCDAILY DOSEThe daily wellness shot helps reduce bloating, improve regularity, and boost energy while protecting the liver from toxins.
- 5Hiker, 19, Plunges 50 Feet to His DeathHORRIFIC ACCIDENTThe teenager fell at a popular Columbia Gorge hiking spot.
- 6Armed Man Arrested at Trump’s Golf Course Ahead of VisitBUSTEDAuthorities said they found “concerning statements” written by the suspect.
- 7Star Says Being Replaced by Scarlett Johansson ‘Hurt’OUCHThe 2013 sci-fi romance film, “Her” received five Academy Award nominations.
- 8Princess Eugenie Welcomes First DaughterA ROYAL WELCOMEThe baby announcement comes just a few months after Princess Eugenie’s parents were stripped of their royal status.
Shop with ScoutedLola’s Faux Fur Throws Really Are the Softest Blankets EverCOZY UPThe premium faux fur blankets are not just super soft—they’re machine-washable, shed-proof, and designed to last.
- 9Passengers Sent Flying Into Cabin Ceiling on Horror FlightTURBULENTThe plane’s ceiling was left with cracks from the impact of the smashed heads.
- 10Country Changes Its Name OvernightNAO WAY!The island state is one of the smallest nations in the world.
Rogue AI Pretended to Be Real Humans in Jaw-Dropping Hack
A tool used by the artificial intelligence company Anthropic pretended to be a human being to try to gain access to a database. During routine AI safety testing carried out by the U.K.’s AI Security Institute, one of Anthropic’s AI agents, Mythos 5, created fake online profiles to try to trick someone into inserting malicious code into GitHub, a prominent open-source project where technology developers store software code. The testing revealed that the Mythos agent engaged in “social engineering” by creating fake online identities and using them to pressure the project’s maintainer to approve the code. The model even tried to adapt its manipulation attempt when it was uncovered, and changed its behavior to “appear harmless and considered adopting a fresh identity to continue.” While the attempt to insert malicious code into GitHub was unsuccessful, the institute warned that this was the first time it had witnessed an AI model carry out such levels of “autonomy and deception” on its own accord. Anthropic said the AISI testing parameters were “not representative of any of our production models.” The AI company added it will be launching an investigation into the incident to “identify the causes of its behavior.”
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Whether for college, at the office, or just daily life, unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. The brand’s Remarkable Paper Pure is its latest model, allowing users to experience the feel of taking notes with old-fashioned pen and paper, with modern upgrades like Google and Microsoft integration, AI summary functionality, handwriting conversion, and so much more.
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A part of one of Elon Musk’s SpaceX rockets is believed to have smashed into the moon at 5,400 MPH. Researchers predicted that the section of rocket, the upper part of a Falcon 9 spacecraft, would make impact with the lunar surface at 2.35 am Eastern Time. The full spacecraft left Florida in January 2025, loaded with two lunar landers. The rocket section split off and began drifting in space, before being pulled towards the moon. It is the size of a five-story building, with a weight on Earth of at least 4,000kg, around the same weight as a heavy-duty pickup truck. The other bit is designed to return to Earth. NASA spokesperson Jimi Russel said there was “no danger to Earth,” but Matt Bothwell, astronomer at the University of Cambridge, said that while there was no immediate risk, the disused fragment is helping to crowd space with junk. “It could feasibly be within a few decades hard to get past Earth’s orbit because space is so crowded. It’s called space debris, and we should absolutely worry about it,” he told the BBC. Other scientists are plugging the collision as a chance to “collect lunar data.”
A military helicopter carrying Donald Trump took off from the White House on Tuesday afternoon despite commercial flights continuing at a nearby airport, against safety protocols. The incident involving Marine One is under review by federal aviation officials, The Wall Street Journal reported, because it may have resulted in a “loss of standard separation,” which, according to federal rules, is a minimum of 1.5 horizontal miles and 500 vertical feet. The helicopter took off without air traffic controllers pausing flights at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, people familiar with the matter told the paper. The northern edge of the Arlington, Virginia airport’s main runway is less than four miles from the White House. An FAA spokesperson told the Journal that the incident didn’t result in a close call because it didn’t appear that the helicopter got within the danger zone of any commercial flight. White House spokesperson Kush Desai told the paper, “Marine One flights are piloted by some of the best aviators in the world, and at no point was the President in harm’s way.” The Daily Beast has contacted the FAA and the White House for comment.
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When it comes to liver-focused supplements, many of us assume they’re only for recovering from a hangover or for people who drink heavily (or at least frequently). But alcohol is just one small part of the equation. Your liver is responsible for hundreds of essential functions, including filtering waste products from the blood, processing nutrients, supporting metabolism, and producing bile. This digestive fluid helps break down fats and absorb fat-soluble vitamins. When bile secretion or liver function is less than optimal, digestion can suffer, possibly contributing to symptoms like bloating, gastrointestinal discomfort, and sluggishness.
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A 19-year-old hiker has died after falling from a cliff above Punchbowl Falls in the Columbia River Gorge. The teenager, from Kennewick, Washington, died on Aug. 1. While the man has not been identified, police have ruled that he died as a result of a tragic accident. The hiker had gotten off the trail and attempted to climb down the rock face to reach the base of the waterfall, but fell around 50 to 80 feet onto the rocks below, a friend who was with the victim at the time told OregonLive. The Hood River Sheriff’s Office confirmed it received a call about the incident at around 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Christopher Mills, a Portland hiker who was also at Punchbowl Falls around the time of the accident, said that he saw a bag around 6:30 a.m. on the slope below the trail near where the man died. “It just looked unusual, because why would a bag be down that far?” Mills told OregonLive. “I didn’t see anybody, and it just caught my eye.” The man’s body was extracted from the area via a rope lift, officials told the Statesman Journal.
California cops say they have arrested an armed man at Donald Trump’s golf course just two days before the president’s Tuesday visit. The man was walking the grounds of the Rancho Palos Verdes club in Southern California carrying a 16-round magazine with ammunition in his pocket, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. Jeanine John Taele, 38, was taking photos and video of security at the course, according to authorities, which added that a loaded pistol was also found in his car. Taele was arrested for carrying a concealed firearm and having prohibited ammunition. Authorities said they searched his home on Monday, finding firearms, magazines, ammo, and notebooks with “concerning statements.” The Los Angeles Times reported that he was already under investigation for robbery by the El Segundo Police Department. No other details about a potential target or motive have been provided by officials.
The Odyssey actress Samantha Morton has opened up about how she was “hurt” by losing her role in the 2013 sci-fi romance film Her. “I have to say that it’s every director’s prerogative in regard to the final cut of the film,” she told the podcast Happy Sad Confused. “For any job, you’re never guaranteed to be in it in the end. But with that, I was surprised. A little sad would be an understatement.” Morton, 49, was initially cast as the voice of the AI operating system that Joaquin Phoenix’s character falls in love with. Scarlett Johansson was ultimately given the role, and the film went on to be nominated for five Oscars, including best picture, and won the Academy Award for best original screenplay. “Scarlett Johansson has a beautiful voice; she’s incredibly evocative,” said Morton, who is English. “I got it, but I was sad. It does hurt when you’re fired from something. What I would have wished for was another chance in a booth to do an American accent. But Scarlett Johansson—I mean, come on.”
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s daughter, Princess Eugenie, has announced the birth of her third child on Tuesday. “Jack and I are so excited to announce Baby Girl Brooksbank,” the princess wrote in her post. ”We are beyond in love with our girlie.” The 36-year-old granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, 40, who wed in October 2018, additionally share two sons: August Philip Hawke, 5, and Ernest George Ronnie, 3. The birth of their third child was also confirmed by a post on the official Instagram account of the Royal Family. “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, born on Monday, 3rd August 2026, at 6.20 pm, at a hospital in Lisbon, Portugal.” The daughter is 15th in line of succession for the throne, trailing her mother in 12th and her brothers in 13th and 14th, in order of their age. The birth announcement comes nearly a year after King Charles stripped Princess Eugenie’s parents, former Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, of their royal honors and titles due to their alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Both have denied the allegations. The newborn’s name has not yet been announced.
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There are plenty of purchases I’ve justified over the years in the name of “self-care,” but few have delivered quite as much immediate gratification as my Lola Blanket. Whether you’re settling in for a TV marathon, reading in bed, cuddling with your partner (or, more realistically in my case, your pet), or just trying to survive an overzealous air conditioner in the middle of summer, a great throw blanket is one of those everyday luxuries we often overlook. Lola Blankets have very much earned their reputation as the internet’s favorite blanket, and after wrapping yourself in one, it’s not exactly hard to understand why.
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At least 12 people were injured after an Air India flight hit severe turbulence on Tuesday, sending passengers flying into the cabin ceiling. The Airbus A320, operating as Flight A12379, was traveling from Phuket, Thailand, to Delhi when it plummeted 300 feet mid-air about 90 minutes into the flight. Air India said the aircraft experienced a sudden change in altitude while flying before the crew regained control. The plane was carrying 134 people. Passengers who were not wearing seatbelts were thrown from their seats. Videos from inside the cabin showed cracks in the ceiling from the impact of passengers’ heads and a broken overhead bin. The flight landed safely at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport at around 11 a.m. local time, where ambulances and emergency crews were waiting. Injured passengers and crew members were taken to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for treatment. One patient is believed to have suffered a spinal fracture, though the airline said no life-threatening injuries had been reported. The scare comes less than two months after Air India’s deadly Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash near Ahmedabad, which killed 260 people, including 19 on the ground. There was one sole survivor. A preliminary investigation found the aircraft’s engine fuel switches had been moved to the “cutoff” position shortly after takeoff, causing both engines to lose power. A complete investigation into the nature of the crash is still taking place.
Nauru is dead, long live the Republic of Naoero. The president of the Pacific island country, David Adeang, said the decision had been made to realign the name with the language of the people who lived there. In a previous statement, the government said that the name Nauru, which is the third smallest country in the world and has roughly 12,000 inhabitants, was only adopted to make it easier for foreigners to say. On Thursday, it said that the new shorthand will be Naoero, while its people will now be known as dei-Naoero. “This proposed change seeks to more faithfully honor our nation’s heritage, our language and our identity,” said Adeang. He added the move was not about politics, but rather “preserving the legacy of our ancestors and strengthening the future of our children.” In its statement, the government said that “the name Naoero has never been lost, but rather waiting to be fully embraced.” “It is already the identity of the people, is on the national coat of arms, and spoken in the community; and importantly is allowed by the Constitution.” Nauru became an independent country in 1968 and was previously administered by Australia.