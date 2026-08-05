Concert Canceled Days Before Legendary Rock Band to Perform
Rock music duo Air Supply was set to perform in Fresno, California, but event organizers canceled the concert two days before the event. The show was set for Thursday at the Save Mart Center, alongside the Little River Band, before the venue made the announcement on social media. “Unfortunately, the event has been canceled by the event organizer. Refund information can be found in link in bio,” the venue wrote. While an official reason was not provided, fans in the comments speculated that low-ticket sales drove the cancellation. “ya, there was no way they were going to sell that many tickets,” one user said. “So you’re saying… you’re cutting off our Air Supply?” another fan joked. Tickets will be completely refunded within 14 to 21 days. The Australian duo was formed in 1975 and achieved global success, with their best-known hits including “All Out of Love,” “Making Love Out of Nothing at All,” and the chart-topper “The One That You Love.” The band has not made any comments on the cancellation but is expected to perform in Hawaii on August 11, 13, 15, and 16 at the Blue Note venue.