CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    UNHAPPY MEAL

    Teen Dies From 'Black Death' Disease

    Raimund Linke/Getty

    After reportedly eating an infected barbecued marmot during a meal, a 15-year-old boy in Kyrgyzstan contracted the bubonic plague and died. More than 100 people who were in contact with the boy, including 19 doctors, have been put into quarantine. This is the country's first recorded case of the bubonic plague—also called "Black Death"—in 30 years, according to the health ministry. The boy's body will be cremated, though with "special precautions."

    Read it at Fox News