Teen Dies From 'Black Death' Disease

After reportedly eating an infected barbecued marmot during a meal, a 15-year-old boy in Kyrgyzstan contracted the bubonic plague and died. More than 100 people who were in contact with the boy, including 19 doctors, have been put into quarantine. This is the country's first recorded case of the bubonic plague—also called "Black Death"—in 30 years, according to the health ministry. The boy's body will be cremated, though with "special precautions."