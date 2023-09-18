Teen Escapees From Juvenile Detention Center Caught After They ‘Got Cold’
‘THEY WERE DONE’
All nine teens who escaped from a Pennsylvania juvenile detention center Sunday evening have been taken back into custody, state police said Monday morning. Four of the escapees were captured at 5:47 a.m. after they knocked on a homeowner’s door, according to Trooper David Beohm. “The four of them got cold, banged on a door, they were done,” Beohm added. At 6:36 a.m. the other five teens stole a pickup truck but were chased down by local police. According to 6ABC, the runaways were all caught within four miles of Abraxas Academy, the detention facility, and none of them resisted arrest. Abraxas is just 15 miles west of South Coventry Township, where murder convict Danelo Cavalcante was captured last Wednesday. The teens managed to break free by stealing the keys from two prison employees and crawling under the perimeter fencing. In a press conference, Beohm denied Sunday reports of a riot, calling it “more of a disturbance,” as the nine escapees were the only people involved.