Temecula School Board’s Conservative Majority Evaporates After Resignation
BYE BYE
A school board member who made headlines for pushing a right-wing agenda on a small California town has abruptly quit. Temecula school board member Danny Gonzalez resigned his post “to live out on our 40-acre ranch and raise cattle and horses,” he told The Press-Enterprise on Friday. His resignation marks the end of the board’s conservative majority, at least for the time being. The board had erupted into a battlefield for culture war schisms in recent months as right-wing board members picked a fight with Gov. Gavin Newsom and worried parents. Gonzalez said his job would take him to Texas for the foreseeable future and that “it was an honor and privilege to serve the Temecula community and it is with a heavy heart that we are leaving.”