CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Tennessee Didn’t Alert Families to Nursing Home COVID-19 Case

    FAILURE TO COMMUNICATE

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Robin Van Lonkhuijsen/AFP via Getty

    Tennessee officials say a resident at an East Memphis nursing home tested positive for coronavirus a few weeks ago—but they didn’t notify the families of the other vulnerable residents, the Commercial Appeal reported. Now it’s a full-on outbreak with six people, including one staff member, infected with COVID-19. Alisa Haushalter, director of the Shelby County Health Department, defended the decision to keep the initial case under wraps—even though it’s been shown that coronavirus sweeps through nursing facilities with speed and terrible consequences. “It was not an outbreak,” she said. “It was one single case.”

    Read it at Commercial Appeal