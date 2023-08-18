Texas Can’t Reject Mail-In Ballots Over Minor Errors, Judge Rules
‘NOT MATERIAL’
A federal judge blocked portions of a Texas bill requiring state elections officials to reject mail-in ballots and ballot applications “based on minor paperwork errors or omissions,” the Department of Justice announced Friday. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez ruled that aspects of Texas Senate Bill 1, which was adopted in September 2021, violate the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by disqualifying ballots and applications for things that are “not material” in determining a voter’s eligibility, such as a mismatched driver’s license number. “This ruling sends a clear message that states may not impose unlawful and unnecessary requirements that disenfranchise eligible voters seeking to participate in our democracy,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said in a statement.