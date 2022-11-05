CHEAT SHEET
Texas Cop Accidentally Shot During Active School Shooter Training
A Texas police officer was shot and critically injured during an active school shooter training on Saturday afternoon. The Forest Hill Police Department was conducting a training exercise at David K. Sellars Elementary School along with the Sansom Park Police Department and other local officers when the shooting occurred. The cop injured is an officer of the Sansom Park PD whose name has yet to be released. Details of what led to the shooting haven’t been disclosed, but Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer said it was an accident and there’s no active threat to the community. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.