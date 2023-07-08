Texas Couple’s GoFundMe for Bullied Neighborhood Kid Raises $37K
HELPING HAND
After a neighborhood boy knocked at their door to ask for help in locating some friends, a couple in Texas launched a GoFundMe with a modest goal of $7,000. Instead, Brennan Ray and his wife, Angel, raised a staggering $37,000 to help the kid. The story of the boy who showed up at Ray’s doorstep first went viral after Ray posted a video of their interaction, which circulated widely on TikTok. “I need some friends,” the boy says in the video. “Like, really bad.” All funds raised will go toward the boy’s family and to helping him afford “a gaming system, school clothes and hopefully some amusement park tickets and anything else he may want or need,” according to the GoFundMe. Ray ended up closing the GoFundMe after the stunning outpouring of support.