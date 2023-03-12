Judge Keeps Abortion-Pill Hearing Quiet to Avoid Protests

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Washington Post
The Texas judge overseeing a battle over FDA approval of an abortion pill scheduled the first hearing for Wednesday but didn’t put it on the public docket because he doesn’t want protesters to show up, The Washington Post reported. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk even asked lawyers involved in the case not to make the date at the Amarillo courthouse public until he puts it on the docket late Tuesday, sources told the newspaper. A conservative group is trying to overturn government approval of mifepristone, one of two drugs used in an abortion protocol; the Justice Department is defending the approval.