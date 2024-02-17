Texas Teacher Flamed by Libs of TikTok Placed on Leave

Students at a Texas high school are rallying to the defense of a teacher who was placed on leave after the far-right Libs of TikTok flamed him for wearing a pink dress on school spirit day. “How is this acceptable?” the X account wrote next to a video of the educator that racked up millions of views. Lewisville Independent School District quickly pulled the teacher out of the Hebron High classroom, according to The Dallas Morning News. “It is our standard procedure to place a staff member on leave when we review concerns shared with the campus,” spokesperson Amanda Brim said. But many students seem to be concerned that the teacher is being persecuted for his dressing-up. “He does not deserve to be defamed and lose his job,” a petition signed by 1,500 reads. “He has been an inspiration to many students, and has created a space where everyone can feel valued and safe.”
