Texas Tech Suspends Men’s Basketball Coach Over Slave Comment
Texas Tech University suspended men’s basketball coach Mark Adams after he referenced Bible verses that discussed people serving their masters while talking to an athlete, the university announced on Sunday. In a statement, the school derided Adams’ remark as “inappropriate, unacceptable, and racially insensitive.” It said Adams eventually apologized to the team, and it did not name the player involved. The incident made its way up to the school’s director of athletics on Friday, who initially gave Adams a written reprimand before ultimately suspending him. Adams now faces a review of his past interactions with other players and staff.