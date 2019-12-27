Thai Navy SEAL Who Helped Save Soccer Team Trapped in Cave Dies From Rescue-Related Infection

One of the Thai Navy SEALs who helped rescue 12 boys and a soccer coach from a cave last year in Thailand has died after battling a blood infection he sustained during the operation, officials said Friday. Petty Officer Beiret Bureerak was receiving treatment for the infection over the past year, but died after his illness became worse. Another man, former Thai Navy diver Sgt. Saman Kuman, also died during the rescue effort, which saved the lives of Wild Boars Academy Coach Ekapol Chanthawong and the 12 boys, who became trapped in the flooded Tham Luang caves on June 23, 2018. They spent nine days in the cave system before they were rescued on July 10.