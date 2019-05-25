These Portable Bluetooth Speakers Have a 4.9-Star Average Rating — and Are On Sale Right Now

The folks at one of Scouted readers’ favorite electronics brands Anker has repackaged their extremely highly rated Bluetooth speakers into a perfect Father’s Day gift — and marked down the price by 23%. The Soundcore Flare portable speakers, which play multi-directional sound and sync to each other for custom style surround sound, are $50 right now (that’s the lowest price they’ve ever been) and come with a limited edition travel case. The enhanced bass, all-around 360-degree sound, and LEDs that phase, pulse, and shine in sync with your music, got reviewers to rate the Flares 4.9 stars, on average — a rare occurrence to be that well-liked. Use code ILOVEFATHER to trigger the discount at checkout and give your dad a pair of portable speakers that are easy to use, modern, and which will supplant a lack of entertainment at any family get together or party for many years to come.

