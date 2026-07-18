‘The Bear’ Star Files for Divorce After 10 Years of Marriage

It’s proving to be a big year for Abby Elliott, who played the sister of chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) in the hit TV series The Bear. The popular program about a struggling Chicago restaurant wrapped up its fifth and final season last month, and now Elliott is divorcing her husband of 10 years, Bill Kennedy. The couple are splitting due to “irreconcilable differences,” according to divorce papers filed by Elliott on Friday and obtained by TMZ. Elliott is requesting spousal support from her husband, and opposing court-ordered support for Kennedy. She’s also requesting attorney fees from him. The two married nearly a decade ago, on Sept. 3, 2016, and the court papers give the date of separation as July 8, 2026. Elliott is seeking joint legal and physical custody of the two young children she shares with Kennedy—Edith, 5, and William, 3.