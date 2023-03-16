The Cure’s Robert Smith Lashes Out Against ‘Sickening’ Ticketmaster ‘Debacle’
PRICE TO PAY
Artists railing against the concertgoer juggernaut that is Ticketmaster, and the platform’s increasingly high ticket and fee prices, has been going on for years, ramping up recently after the Taylor Swift Eras Tour disaster. And on Thursday, The Cure frontman Robert Smith joined the throng with an impassioned all-caps diatribe. Specifically, Smith was responding to his own fans’ anger upon purchasing tickets for his band’s upcoming tour and discovering fees amounting to more than the ticket prices themselves. “I AM AS SICKENED AS YOU ALL ARE BY TODAY’S TICKETMASTER ‘FEES’ DEBACLE,” Smith tweeted. “TO BE VERY CLEAR: THE ARTIST HAS NO WAY TO LIMIT THEM. I HAVE BEEN ASKING HOW THEY ARE JUSTIFIED. IF I GET ANYTHING COHERENT BY WAY OF AN ANSWER I WILL LET YOU ALL KNOW. X”