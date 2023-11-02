The Daily Beast Scoops 14 Nominations at LA Press Club’s National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards
CONGRATS!
The Daily Beast has scooped 14 nominations in the Los Angeles Press Club’s 16th National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards. Senior editor and writer Tim Teeman scored eight nominations, in categories for Theater/Performing Arts Critic; Humor Writing (“This Is What ‘Pegging’ Means—Just in Time for the Weekend”); Obituary/In Appreciation (“Glenda Jackson: Fierce and Singular to the Very End”); Diversity in the Music/Performing Arts Industry (“Arkansas Drag Ban Gives Cover for Bigger Anti-LGBTQ Attack”); Celebrity News (“Exclusive: Inside the Broadway Blow-Up Over Lea Michele Replacing Beanie Feldstein in ‘Funny Girl’”); Personality Profile, Music Personalities (“Melissa Etheridge on Helping Hollywood Stars Come Out, Love, Grieving Her Son, and How Her Wild Parties Inspired ‘The L Word’”); Personality Profile, Performing & Other Arts (“Wendell Pierce on Tony Awards, Ambition, Racism, and ‘Communing’ With His Dead Mother”); and Theater Feature (“The New ‘Museum of Broadway’ Loves Musicals. Plays, Not So Much”).
Senior editor Matt Wilstein scored two nominations in the Radio/Podcasts category for his Last Laugh interview with Julia Louis-Dreyfus and for Best Arts or Entertainment Regular Podcast for “The Last Laugh.”
Entertainment reporter Kyndall Cunningham was nominated in the “Diversity in the Film Industry” category for “Robert Townsend on How ‘Hollywood Shuffle’ Paved the Way for Modern Black Satire.”
Entertainment editor Allegra Frank was nominated in the “Film feature, production/history related” category for “After ‘Your Fat Friend,’ Aubrey Gordon No Longer Has Anything to Fear.”
Kevin Fallon, editor of The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, was nominated in the Celebrity Feature category for “Why Keri Russell Did ‘Cocaine Bear’? Why the F*ck Not?,” while Obsessed itself was nominated for Entertainment Website.