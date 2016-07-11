The Daily Beast Unveils New Style Section

CHEAT SHEET
Time to break out the bubbly: Men’s Fashion Week is invading Manhattan. To celebrate, The Daily Beast is launching our new Style section, focused on men’s fashion. It’s now live and ready for its close-up.
Curated by creative director Wendell Brown and featuring a roster of contributing writers, The Beast’s Style section will stand out from the pack by surfing the intersections of style and pop culture: movies, music, sports, and art. We’re on a mission to make men’s fashion coverage intelligent, irreverent, and accessible.
From the latest looks to classic cool, we’ll combine visual storytelling with exciting writing, breaking down barriers to make Style coverage relevant to the way you live now—and want to live tomorrow.