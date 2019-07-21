CHEAT SHEET
‘The Lion King’ Devours Opening Weekend Records
Disney’s photorealistic remake of The Lion King dominated the box office during its opening weekend, grossing a stunning $185 million, according to studio estimates on Sunday. Industry experts had predicted the film would gross $150 million during the opening weekend, an estimate that turned out to be too modest. Despite mixed reviews from critics, audiences turned out in droves to relive the 1994 smash hit with an A-list voice cast that includes Beyoncé and Donald Glover. The successful weekend gives Disney a few new records: It’s the ninth-biggest opening of all time, a July record (unseating Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2), and a new record for a PG-rated film.