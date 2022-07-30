The Most Expensive Place to Rent in the U.S. Is... in New Jersey?

Read it at The New York Times
Somehow Jersey City, New Jersey, is now the most expensive place to rent in the whole damn country. The average monthly rent there has hit $5,500—higher than New York City, San Francisco, and Miami, according to new figures from the real-estate firm Rent. The New York Times says the baffling statistic is a side effect of the pandemic, which led some remote workers to seek more space in new luxury housing on the other side of the Hudson River since they no longer had to worry about commuting.