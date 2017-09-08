This Bottle Opener Can Hold 164,000 Times Its Own Weight
Having a bottle opener on your keychain can come in handy. But it can also weigh down your pockets and make it harder to fish for your keys. Fortunately, there’s a new bottle opener that’s so small, you may just forget it's there: the Pry.Me Bottle Opener. Coming in at the size of a penny, the Pry.Me is the world’s smallest bottle opener. It fits conveniently on your keychain without taking up any excess space. But don’t mistake its scrawniness for weakness; it’s made from sandstone-finished Grade 5 titanium and can hold up to 164,000 times its own weight. Bottom line: if you have a bottle that needs to be opened, the Pry.Me can open it. Plus the Pry.Me also comes with its own heavy duty stainless steel key ring so you can easily attach it to any keychain. Best of all, you can get the Pry.Me Bottle Opener for just $10.99.
