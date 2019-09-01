CHEAT SHEET
Rhone’s Labor Day Sale Is the Perfect Opportunity to Upgrade Your Performance Menswear
Rhone’s often giving us reasons to check them out, from stylish activewear and athleisure dress shirts to pants you can take anywhere, running shorts, and boxer briefs. Now, they’re back with another solid reason to scroll through their athleisure and performance menswear. Through Labor Day, they’re giving you an extra 40% off everything in their sale section, which they call Surplus. Use code SAVESUMMER40 at checkout to get the extra discount. With more than 80 choices, there’s something in that section for everybody and every season, from end-of-summer upgrades you’ve been waiting to get to the perfect things to wear as we transition into fall. Don’t know where to begin? The Sentry Short Sleeve and Guru Short are great choices to round out your summer with some upgrades you can run and workout in. And as we move into cooler weather, you’ll want to take this opportunity to grab a pair of the Street Joggers, an elevated workout basic like the Nylon Tactel Hoodie, or even the versatile and stylish Tech Terry Jacket. This sale ends with Labor Day (and of course the surplus diminishes) so it’s best to find some time to see what it’s got for you before the options disappear. | Shop at Rhone >
