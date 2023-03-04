CHEAT SHEET
Three Kids Killed, and Two Wounded in Texas Home
Three children were killed and two others were wounded in an Italy, Texas, home on Friday afternoon, according to local reports. Emergency responders were reportedly called to the home—about 40 miles south of Dallas—around 4 p.m. A Child Protective Services caseworker called police to the scene, The Dallas Morning News reports. Local officials have yet to provide further updates about the victims or potential suspects, though the nearby community was said not to be in any danger.