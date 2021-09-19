Baby Shower Erupts in Gunfire After Fight Over Gifts, Cops Say
‘ISOLATED FAMILY INCIDENT’
A baby shower in Pennsylvania on Saturday evening turned sour as a fight among family members ended with a man retrieving a gun and opening fire, injuring three people in the process. The argument started over gifts, according to a preliminary investigation, said Lower Burrell Police Chief John Marhefka. It escalated into a physical altercation, Marhefka explained, before the “suspect introduced a nine-millimeter semiautomatic handgun” and fired three times into a crowd of 25 people. “This was not an active shooter event, but rather an isolated family incident during a baby shower,” the chief said.
Three people—a 23-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman, and a 16-year-old boy—were shot and wounded. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.