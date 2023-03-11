Read it at NBC News
Three Texas women have been reported missing after crossing the border into Mexico last month, U.S. authorities said Friday. Two sisters, Maritza Trinidad Perez Rios and Marina Perez Rios, were traveling with their friend Dora Alicia Cervantes to sell clothes at a flea market in Montemorelos, Mexico, when they went missing. The group of women drove about three hours from where they’re from, Peñitas, a border town in Texas, on Feb. 24, with one of the women’s spouses talking to her on the phone shortly after they entered Mexico. No family members have been able to reach them since.