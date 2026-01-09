Three-Time Trump Voter Slams President Over ICE Killing

A Minneapolis man who said he voted for President Donald Trump in the last three presidential elections blasted the MAGA leader after an ICE agent killed an unarmed mom in the city on Wednesday.

Cassius Pryce told MS Now’s correspondent Alex Tabet on Thursday that his message to Trump following the shooting of 37-year-old U.S. citizen Renee Nicole Good was that “tyrants” are “coming in” and “hurting people.”

Tabet introduced Pryce, who was at a demonstration against ICE, as a “die-hard Trump supporter.” Pryce nodded in affirmation to the description before delivering a message directly to the president. He implored Trump to pursue his immigration agenda “the right way.”

“I know that we’re trying to hit immigration and do the laws with that, but let’s follow the laws. Follow the Constitution. There’s no rewriting that. You know, this is America,” Pryce said in the on-camera interview.

“This is our community. And they’re coming in, and they’re not following the laws,” Pryce continued. “They’re going about their own way. It’s a tyrant—They’re being tyrants right now. They’re doing things that they’re not supposed to that is inhumane. And they’re hurting people. They’re killing people. And it needs to stop."

An ICE agent fatally shot Good on Wednesday. Video footage of the incident shows Good attempting to drive away from several ICE agents just before shots were fired into the vehicle Good was driving. According to Good’s ex-husband, she just dropped her six-year-old son off at school when she encountered ICE agents.

The Trump administration has been criticized for its approach to Good’s killing. DHS is standing by their original messaging that Good was engaged in “an act of domestic terrorism” and attempting to ram agents with her car.

“This is not what happened... She was obviously afraid,” Pryce said in the MS Now interview.

Public officials, including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, have contested the federal government’s account of events.

“This is my neighbor,” Pryce continued. “What I am glad about is the community where people came to the vigil, and they showed their support. Minnesota is standing up for what’s right. And I appreciate that.”

Pryce was also asked about comments from Vice President J.D. Vance, who gave an extended press conference on Thursday, addressing the shooting and complaining about the resulting media coverage.

“The way that the media, by and large, has reported this story has been an absolute disgrace,” Vance said during the briefing. He then went on to accuse Good of being “part of a broader left-wing network to attack, to dox, to assault, and to make it impossible for ICE officers to do their job.”

“They’re doing a lot of cover ups,” Pryce said. “And it’s not it’s not okay. Make it right, do what’s good. Be a good human being. And Minnesota: stand up for Minnesota.”

Pryce is far from the first Trump voter to criticize the president and his administration. Florida business owner and Trump voter Vincent Scardina delivered an emotional interview when ICE picked up six of his immigrant workers in June. “It’s quite a shock. You get to know these guys, you become their friends—not just an employer but a friend,” he told NBC6. He added that he had “a little bit” of buyer’s remorse over his support of the president.