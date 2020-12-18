Three UNC Frats Suspended After Feds Bust 21 People on Drug Charges
TAKE A TIME OUT
Just a day after nearly two dozen people were charged in a drug bust connected to North Carolina universities, UNC Chapel Hill has suspended three fraternities named in the court documents. Much of the drug dealing activity was centered around Phi Gamma Delta, Kappa Sigma, and Beta Theta Pi at the University of Chapel Hill, authorities say. A federal official called the 21 people charged “hardened criminals.” Eleven of those charged were former and current students from UNC, Appalachian State, and Duke University.
“We are taking swift action today because the serious nature of the alleged criminal behaviors is contradictory to our code of conduct and endangers the health of our student body and community,” UNC Chapel Hill said in a statement suspending the fraternities. One defendant said he felt comfortable purchasing drugs from the ring because deals took place within the relative safety of the fraternity. Beta Theta Pi issued a statement in response to the ban. “The Fraternity does not tolerate the possession, sale, distribution or use of illegal substances and holds its chapters to high standards in maintaining a safe environment for all students,” the fraternity wrote. “We are working in tandem with our undergraduates, volunteers and UNC administrators to determine next steps and will take appropriate action as new information becomes available."