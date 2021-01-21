‘Tiger King’ Star Joe Exotic Complains He Was ‘Too Innocent and Too Gay’ for Trump to Pardon Him
CATFIGHT
“Tiger King” star Joe Exotic lashed out at Donald Trump over the outgoing president’s decision not to pardon him. The Netflix star, who is currently serving a 22-year sentence for conspiring to murder his rival, had hired a stretch pickup truck limousine to ferry him away from the Fort Worth prison where he is being held in anticipation of a presidential pardon. Trump said in April that he would “look into” a pardon for Maldonado-Passage but never committed. Exotic, whose legal name is Joe Maldonado-Passage, had reason to speculate, however: Trump issued 143 pardons on his final full day in office. A statement on Maldonado-Passage's Twitter account read, “I was too innocent and too GAY to deserve a Pardon from Trump. I only mattered to Don Jr. when he needed to make a comment about me to boost his social media post. Boy were we all stupid to believe he actually stood for Equal Justice? His corrupt friends all come first.”