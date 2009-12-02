Tiger: Sorry for My 'Transgressions'

CHEAT SHEET
Bid adieu to one of the last few gentlemen in sports: Tiger Woods said on Wednesday that he regrets his "transgressions," that "I have let my family down," and "I offer my profound apology." However, he also fought back, saying, "There is an important principle at stake which is the right to some simple, human measure of privacy... Personal sins should not require press releases." His disclosure comes after Us Weekly obtained a voice mail that he left for Los Angeles cocktail waitress Jaimee Grubbs after discovering that his wife had found out about their alleged affair. In the message, left on Nov. 24, the day before reports of his alleged infidelity broke, Woods is heard saying: "Hey, it's Tiger. I need you to do me a huge favor. Can you please take your name off your phone? My wife went through my phone and may be calling you. So if you can, please take your name off that. Just have it as a number on the voicemail. You got to do this for me. Huge. Quickly. Bye." Also, a third woman—a Las Vegas nightclub executive named Kalika Moquin—has come forth and said that she too had an affair with Tiger. A friend of Kalika's tells Life & Style, "they hooked up a bunch of times."