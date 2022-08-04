CHEAT SHEET
TikTok Star Addison Rae Catches Flak for Religious Bikini
Addison Rae, an aspiring pop princess who got her start on TikTok, recently caught a spate of backlash after posting an Instagram photo of her wearing a bikini that reads “Father” on one breast, “Son” on the other and “Holy Spirit” on the crotch. The bikini is from the underground upstart brand Praying, whose ironic designs have earned them a cult following—but Rae’s target audience is a bit less forgiving. “This is not okay! BLASPHEMY!” was a typical Instagram comment. Rae deleted the photo.