TikTok Star Dies After First Date Shooting at Movie Theater
R.I.P.
The second victim of a California movie theater shooting has died, Corona police said Saturday. “The Corona Police Department has been notified that Anthony Barajas passed away early this morning. We extend our thoughts and condolences to his family and friends,” police said, according to local station KNSD. Barajas, a 19-year-old influencer popular on TikTok, was on his first date with 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich at a Monday showing of The Forever Purge when police say Joseph Jimenez, 20, shot and killed Goodrich from behind. When Barajas turned around, he was shot in the eye, leaving him gravely injured. Doctors placed him on life support following the attack. Jimenez was initially charged with murder, attempted murder, and robbery, though prosecutors and police now say they hope to up the attempted charge to first-degree murder.