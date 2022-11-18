‘Today’ Show Host Al Roker Is ‘On the Way to Recovery’ After Blood Clots Sent Him to Hospital

Read it at New York Daily News
Al Roker is in recovery after blood clots sent him to the hospital last week. The “Today” show host said he initially was admitted with a blood clot in his leg, later developing some in his lungs. “After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care on the way to recovery,” Roker wrote on Instagram. His wife, ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts, replied to his post that she’s “so grateful for the top notch medical care and prayer warriors from every corner.” Roker, 68, hasn’t yet said when he expects to return to the morning show.