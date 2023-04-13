Former Kansas Cop Pleads Guilty to Sexually Assaulting 10 Women and Girls
A former Kansas police officer on Monday pleaded guilty to a string of sexual assaults against 10 female victims, including a 15-year-old girl. Todd Allen, who worked for the Hutchinson Police Department for over 25 years until 2019, was convicted of 12 felony sex charges and other offenses carried out while he was still employed as an officer. Prosecutors said Allen would pose as “park security” when approaching victims, many of whom were in cars with other people before the attacks began. Once out of the vehicle, Allen would question victims about drugs before covering his face with a black ski mask and sexually assaulting them. He would then run away when the victims shouted for help, court records show. Allen was arrested in August after authorities received complaints about window peeping and prowling, one of which was connected to the ex-officer. Allen could now face a sentence of over 27 years.