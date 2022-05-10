Tom Brady to Work for Fox Sports When He Finally Hangs Up His Boots
LIGHTS, CAMERA, BRADY
Seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady will join Fox Sports as a lead NFL analyst after he retires from playing—if he ever retires, that is. Brady has flirted with retirement in recent months, announcing that he was ready to leave football at the end of last season before reversing his decision just 40 days later. For now, it’s unclear when exactly Brady will join the network to call games alongside current announcer Kevin Burkhardt, as he tweeted on Tuesday that he has “unfinished business on the field” with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Regardless of the murky timeline, Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch expressed excitement when announcing the long-term deal during an investor call, saying it will be an “exciting television career” and that Brady will serve as an “ambassador for [Fox Sports], particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives.”